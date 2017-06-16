IS top leader may have been killed by Russian airstrike in Syria

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia's Defense Ministry has said it is verifying reports that the Islamic State terrorist group's leader Ibrahim Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by a Russian airstrike on the southern suburb of Syria's Raqqa in late May.

The airstrike was carried out overnight to May 28 against a command post, where the IS group's leaders were meeting to discuss the routes for the terrorists' exit from Raqqa through the so-called southern corridor, the ministry said in a statement.

"According to information, which is being verified via different channels, the meeting was also attended by the IS leader Ibrahim Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated in the strike," the ministry said.

Earlier, representatives of the United States' Army had repeatedly reported about the death of the IS group's leader, but later the report was either denied or al-Baghdadi released video messages with calls for his supporters.





Read more .