  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    ISIL militants kill senior Egyptian general - Interior Ministry

    09:22, 20 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Militants affiliated with ISIL shot and killed an Egyptian Interior Ministry brigade general overnight into Sunday in the North Sinai governorate, the ministry's press service said.

    The shooting took place in the governorate's capital city of Arish, according to the press service.

    On Thursday, jihadist group Wilayat Sanai, an Egyptian ISIL affiliate, shot Interior Ministry's General Khaled Kamal Osman in Al-Arish, opening fire from a car.

    ISIL militants have claimed responsibility for a string of attacks on security and police officers across Egypt in recent months, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!