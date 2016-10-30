Islam defeats Allotey, grabs WBA Fedelatin and WBO Intercontinental belts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani super welterweight boxer Kanat Islam grabbed his 22th victory over Patrick Allotey from Ghana at the Saturday's Almaty Boxing Evening.

All three judges unanimously backed the Kazakh sportsman, who led throughout 12 rounds.

25-year-old Patrick Allotey has had 36 fights on the professional ring 2 of which only ended with his defeat.

As for Islam, he has held 21 bouts and won in all of them. 19 fights ended with technical knockouts.







