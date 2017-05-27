  • kz
    Islam wins over Gonzalez by judges' decision

    09:59, 27 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Kanat Islam who owns WBO Intercontinental, WBA Fedelatin champions' titles in super welterweight has won over Mexican Norberto 'Demonio' Gonzalez by a unanimous decision of referees, Kazinform reports.

    The fight turned out to be uneasy for the Kazakh boxer and lasted for all 12 rounds.

    The Islam vs. Gonzalez fight was the main one at the boxing evening held in Boca Rato, Florida, the U.S.

    Islam's win over Gonzalez became the 24th one in his career which let him grab WBO NABA and WBA Intercontinental champions' titles.

