Islamabad supports Pakistan and India's full membership in SCO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Islamabad wants Pakistan and India to become full members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for a better targeted work on security issues, first Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Ayzaz Ahmad Chodri said during "Russia Today" press conference held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, RIA Novosti inform.

"We would be very glad if Pakistan and India become full members of the SCO to conduct a better targeted work in this direction", - he told answering the question regarding coordination of security measures.

The SCO founded in 2001 includes Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In 2015 the SCO started the procedure of acceptance of India and Pakistan into membership.