Islamic Development Bank to allocate loan to Kazakhstan for water industry projects

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The Islamic Development Bank will allocate over $300 million worth loan to Kazakhstan under the government guarantee for the implementation of two water industry projects, Kazakhstan's Agriculture Ministry said Apr.29.

The projects are for improving the supply of drinking water to rural settlements and restoring the irrigation systems, trend.az reports.



The corresponding agreement was signed during the Inaugural Session of the General Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) in Astana.



As part of the implementation of the project for improving the water supply, it is planned to construct waterlines with a total length of 680 kilometers in 15 settlements in Almaty province, to build wastewater treatment plants with the capacity of 18.8 cubic meters per day and restore six drain holes.



The project for reconstruction of the irrigation and drainage systems in Kazakhstan envisages the restoration of the irrigation system on the area of 58,000 hectares in some districts of Almaty province and the improvement of the Irrigation and drainage conditions of an area of 92,500 hectares in the South Kazakhstan province.