Islamic Development Bank to fund Atyrau-Astrakhan highway construction

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau-Astrakhan highway construction design specifications and estimates have been already developed, the regional administration's press service said.

The design estimate documentation for 277 km stretching from Atyrau to the border with the Russian Federation has been elaborated within the second direction of the Atyrau-Astrakhan highway reconstruction. An agreement with the Islamic Development Bank on providing the funding for the project realized within the Nurly Zhol State Program will be reached soon.



Besides, the region will build a side road up to 26 km to bridge Aktobe-Atyrau and Atyrau-Astrakhan highways.



Фото: ptzgovorit.ru