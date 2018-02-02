ISNR addresses future safety, security challenges

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) will run in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, UAE, on March 6th-8th, 2018, WAM reports.

ISNR is a global event offering a networking platform connecting regional government bodies, homeland security and law enforcement officers, professionals, and buyers with international security solution providers and manufacturers.

"The event has proved to be among the most important security and safety events in the region since its launch that bolsters collaboration between government and private sector entities with the ultimate objective of ensuring a more stable and secure world," said Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Chairman, Higher Organising Committee of ISNR Abu Dhabi.

For the first time since its inception, the three-day event will host international pavilions for exhibitors coming from South Korea, US, Russia, Italy, Turkey, France, and the UK who will share their international expertise and exchange best practices with homeland security and law enforcement officers, professionals and buyers attending the event.

The ISNR Abu Dhabi provides an unparalleled experience in sourcing the world's latest safety and security innovations while learning best strategies and practices in Resilience, Prevention and Response to ensure national protection. It will feature an expansive educational programme delivering unrivaled insight into current issues and how to combat current and future safety and security challenges