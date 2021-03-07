Israel approves 3rd-phase exit from full lockdown

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - The Israeli cabinet on Saturday approved the third phase of the exit plan from the full lockdown imposed in the country on Dec. 27, 2020, the Prime Minister's Office and the Health and Transport Ministries said in a joint statement, Xinhua reports.

As part of the decision, the ban on the entry of Israelis to the country was cancelled, but no more than 3,000 will be allowed to enter per day.

The requirement to quarantine in designated hotels, upon returning from abroad, was also cancelled and will be replaced by home quarantine with increased enforcement by the Israel Police.

Meanwhile, the restriction on gatherings in open spaces will be eased to 50 people at most, instead of 20, while 20 people will be allowed to gather indoors instead of 10.

The requirement to question or measure temperatures at the entrance to public or commercial places was also cancelled.

Regarding the education system, pupils in grades 7-10 will return to classes on Sunday, in cities and towns with a low morbidity rate and high rate of vaccinations.

The decision also includes the reopening of restaurants under restrictions, with indoor seating for vaccination certificate holders only.

Culture events will also resume, with restrictions of 500 people at most in closed spaces and 750 in open areas.

These limitations will also apply to sporting events, except for arenas and stadiums with over 10,000 seats, where double numbers of fans will be allowed.