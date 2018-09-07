  • kz
    Israel develops new drug to treat osteoporosis

    09:33, 07 September 2018
    JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM An Israeli university said on Thursday that its researchers have developed a drug for effective treatment of osteoporosis.

    Osteoporosis, a disease in which bones become brittle and fragile, is caused by a disturbance in the balance between the formation of new bone tissues and the dissolution of old bone tissues, Xinhua reports.

    The researchers from Ben-Gurion University demonstrated the drug's effectiveness in delaying bone dissolution.

