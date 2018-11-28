Israel discovers 9,000-year-old stone mask in southern West Bank

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM A rare pre-historic stone mask, dating back to the Pre-Pottery Neolithic B (PPNB) period 9,000 years ago, was discovered in the southern West Bank, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

The mask, found in Pnei Hever region of southern Mount Hebron in Judea Area, was apparently used in the ancestor-worshipping ritual.

Made of pinkish-yellow limestone, the mask was carefully shaped into a human face, with four holes drilled along the perimeter.

"The stone was completely smoothed over and the features are perfect and symmetrical, even cheek bones. It has an impressive nose and a mouth with distinct teeth," said Ronit Lupu from the Theft Prevention Unit of the IAA.

There are currently 15 known masks dating from the PPNB period.