Israel fury over UNESCO holy sites text

TEL AVIV. KAZINFORM - Israel has frozen co-operation with the UN's cultural agency, accusing it of denying Judaism's connections to the religion's holiest sites, BBC News reports.

Its education minister said a Unesco draft decision concerning Jerusalem "denies history and encourages terror".



It comes after the body approved a text which repeatedly used only the Islamic name for a hilltop complex which is also the holiest site in Judaism.



The site is known to Jews as the Temple Mount and Haram al-Sharif to Muslims.



The draft decision, submitted by seven Arab countries, criticises Israel's activities at holy places in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.



While acknowledging the "importance of the Old City of Jerusalem and its Walls for the three monotheistic religions", the document refers to the sacred hilltop only by the name "al-Aqsa Mosque/al-Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary).



It is the location of two Biblical Jewish temples and is joined by the Western Wall, venerated by Jews as part of the original supporting wall of the temple compound.



Haram al-Sharif is also the place where Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad ascended to Heaven, and is the third holiest site in Islam.



The stated aim of the text was "the safeguarding of the cultural heritage of Palestine and the distinctive character of East Jerusalem".



It repeatedly denounced Israeli actions, including the use of force, imposition of restrictions on Muslim worshippers and archaeological work.

Israel regards such criticism as politically motivated.



The draft text was passed at committee stage by 24 votes in favour, six against, and 26 abstentions. Two countries were absent. It will now be submitted to Unesco's executive body, which will vote on whether to adopt it.



