Israel intends to build demonstration farm in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh delegation headed by Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov paid a working visit to Israel, the Agriculture Ministry press-service reports.

The delegation consisted of representatives of public bodies, National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", National Agrarian Research and Education Centre, JSC "NC Kazakhstan Engineering" and JSC "NC Prodcorporation".

The working trip mainly focuses on implementing President Nazarbayev's Address to the Nation of Kazakhstan "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" in terms of attracting foreign investments to agro-industrial complex, reaching mutually advantageous bilateral agreements.

In the course of the visit Askar Myrzakhmetov met with Uri Ariel, Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, a member of Knesset (the Parliament of Israel) representing the Jewish Home.

During the meeting, the parties signed the 2017-2018 Agricultural Cooperation Roadmap in the framework of the Agreement between Republic of Kazakhstan and State of Israel governments.

Besides, they signed Declaration of Intent for establishing a demonstration farm in Kazakhstan on a commercial basis. It is expected that the farm will demonstrate technologies for various agricultural branches.

In addition, the delegation members visited the larges research institute in the country "Volcani center" that deals with new technologies in agriculture. There they discussed joint research programs and training of young specialists.

Israel is one of the largest exporters of fresh food and the world's first in agricultural technologies. They are going to meet with representatives of Israeli agribusiness in a round-table format so that to attract investments and export domestic products.

To acquire Israeli experience the delegation will visit the largest agricultural cooperative Granot and a water resource management company.