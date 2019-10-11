Israel investors to contribute to Turkestan region’s agriculture development

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev has met with investors from Israel, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the regional Akimat.

During the meeting representatives of BS-Agro Produst LLP spoke about the technology for sowing gourds without water. The parties have also discussed the partnership development.

Foreign investors expressed their readiness to increase cooperation and contribute to the development of agriculture in the region.

At present the BS-Agro Produst LLP is growing gourds in the village of Toksansay, Ordabasy District, using new technologies. This year the company intends to harvest 40 tons of watermelon and the next year to increase the cultivated area to 700 hectares.

In addition to watermelons the farm plants flowers, corn and peas.