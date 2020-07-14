Israel's COVID-19 cases surpass 40,000, daily cases hit record high

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM Israel's Ministry of Health has reported 1,962 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total cases to 40,632.

This is the highest daily figure since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel in late February, as the previous record was 1,473, registered on July 7, Xinhua reports.

The number of death cases increased from 362 to 365, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 151 to 183, out of 514 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries rose to 19,395, with 387 new recoveries, while the number of active cases reached a record high of 20,872.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli Employment Service released data showing that unemployment rate in Israel currently stands at 21 percent, with more than 852,000 unemployed people, compared to 27.5 percent at the end of April.

In February, the unemployment rate in Israel was only 3.9 percent with 162,500 people unemployed, but in early April the number of unemployed in Israel crossed 1 million.