Israel's virus tally exceeds 268,000 as cases surge

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - Israel registered 2,905 new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to the Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israel’s overall case count now stands at 268,175, including 1,719 deaths, and 201,392 recoveries, the ministry said.

At least 878 patients remain in critical condition, it added.

Amid an exponential rise in infections, Israel returned to a total lockdown on Sept. 18, which will remain in force for at least three weeks.

Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said exiting the lockdown will be a slow and gradual process that could even continue for an entire year.