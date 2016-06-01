Israel signs contract on participation in EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Israel signed the agreement on its participation in the upcoming EXPO 2017 event in Astana.

The agreement was inked at the meeting of Commissioner of the State of Israel for EXPO 2017 Mr. Elazar Cohen with the representatives of "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Israeli Embassy in Kazakhstan.



"Mr. Cohen met with CEO of "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC Mr. Akhmetzhan Yessimov and the sides inked the agreement on Israel's participation in the exhibition," the embassy said in a statement.



At the meeting utmost attention was also paid to technical issues, location and theme of the Israeli pavilion.