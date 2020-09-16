Israel speeds closure of schools, kindergartens due to jump in COVID-19 morbidity

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - Israel's education system will shut down on Thursday, 24 hours before schedule, due to the significant increase in COVID-19 infection, the state's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

Schools and kindergartens in Israel were supposed to close on Friday, when a three-week full nationwide lockdown would begin.

However, due to high morbidity figures in recent days, of more than 4,000 new daily cases, the Israeli government has decided in an urgent telephone vote among ministers to bring forward the closure of all schools and kindergartens across the country.

The decision follows a recommendation from the Health Ministry and Israel's COVID-19 project manager Ronni Gamzu.

The full closure in Israel will begin on Friday at 2 p.m. (1100 GMT), and includes a ban on moving more than 500 meters away from home, as well as the closure of most shops, and all places of culture, entertainment, leisure and tourism.

However, Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport will remain open under restrictions, when only flights that have already been approved will be operated.