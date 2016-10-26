Israeli investors interested in South Kazakhstan projects

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Akim of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuymebayev has met with representatives of Israeli company YR-Mitrelli Group led by the founder and director Haim Tayib today, Kazinform reports.

For over 20 years YR-Mitrelli Group has been developing running large and long-term projects in health sector, water supply, power, education, housing construction, agricultural industry. In the meeting the topic of discussion was cooperation in various spheres.

The akim of South Kazakhstan encouraged the Israeli to get actively engaged in large investment projects of the region, such construction of an oncological center, consulting and diagnostics clinic in Shymkent, smart parking, aquaculture. Also he suggested the Israeli businessmen to consider taking part in construction of agricultural park in Saryagashsky district and development of the logistic center for milk collection. The akim pointed out that value of having Israeli businessmen as partners, as they are recognized leaders in medicine, agriculture and production.

It is not the first visit of YR-Mitrelli Group to Southern Kazakhstan. The Israeli businessmen expressed interest in the opportunities of investing in the region's agriculture. They also appeared interested in the construction project of transport and logistical zones.

It should be noted that at the end of September in Shymkent there took place a large business forum with participation of 15 companies from Israel. So far there is only one company operating in the region using Israeli technologies. In 2011 the turkey meat production was launched. At the moment the demand has outrun the supply, hence expansion is being considered.