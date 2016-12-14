  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Israeli PM Netanyahu arrives in Astana

    10:08, 14 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Astana within the framework of his first official visit to Kazakhstan. The video footage of his arrival was released on the official YouTube channel IsraeliPM.

    The Israeli Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral negotiations with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and participate in the Kazakh-Israeli Business Forum.

    The sides are expected to focus on the issues of economic interaction, including such sectors as agro-industrial sector, medicine, energy, civil security and defense. The Kazakh-Israeli Business Forum that will bring together about 70 businessmen is aimed at stepping up trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstani and Israeli business circles and finding new opportunities for investment.

    Kazakhstan and Israel will also touch upon launching of direct air communication within the framework of Netanyahu's visit.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!