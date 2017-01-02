Israeli Prime Minister facing investigation over alleged corruption

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to be questioned by police over corruption allegations, RIA Novosti reported with reference to Haaretz Israeli newspaper.

Israeli TV says, the investigation against the prime minister is also likely to include members of his family. Police have already questioned witnesses both in Israel and abroad. It is reported that one of them, whose testimony led to a breakthrough in the investigation, was an old friend of the prime minister a businessman Ron Lauder.



Law enforcement officials also expect that the interrogation Netanyahu will shed light on another, more serious case, said a source close to investigation. Details of the second case however were not disclosed.



The Prime Minister himself rejected all possible charges. "They will not come to anything, because there is nothing", he said.