Israeli Prime Minister: World saw ascension of a new nation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Kazakhstan citizens on the 25th anniversary of Independence. "It is big privilege for me to have such an opportunity to be the first Israeli Prime Minister who has visited Kazakhstan. The visit has matched the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan.

Please accept my congratulations!", - Benjamin Netanyahu said during the joint statement following the negotiations with the President of Kazakhstan.

The head of the Israeli Government pointed out the foresight of the policy pursued by Nursultan Nazarbayev. According to Benjamin Netanyahu "the world saw ascension of a new nation". "Your projection into the future imposes me. I agree with you that it is necessary to transit from the raw material-oriented economy to a new economy. We consider that this is where we can achieve a lot jointly", - Benjamin Netanyahu told, addressing President Nazarbayev.

The Israeli PM also confirmed his country's participation in EXPO-2017 in Astana and assured of Israel's intention to be in partnership with Kazakhstan.

The Kazakhstan and Israeli parties mutually agreed that the promising spheres of cooperation between the two countries are agriculture, science, high technologies and fight against terrorism.