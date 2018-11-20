ISS 58/59 prime, backup crews arrived in Baikonur for Soyuz MS-11 Dec launch

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Prime and backup crews of the Soyuz MS-11 manned transport spacecraft arrived in Baikonur November 19, Kazinform reports.

Chiefs of Roscosmos enterprises, municipal administration, representatives of the U.S. and European space agencies and youth of Baikonur met the crews at Krayniy Airport.



The ISS 58/59 prime crew includes Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, CSA astronaut David Saint-Jacques and NASA astronaut Anne C. McClain.



Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan are in the backup crew.



The launch of Soyuz-FG with Soyuz MS-11 manned transport spacecraft onboard is scheduled for December 3, 2018 from Baikonur launch site.