ISS crew including Kazakh cosmonaut to arrive at Baikonur

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Baikonur expects today the arrival of the ISS mission primary and backup crews, Kazinform reports citing Kazkosmos.

Meanwhile, the Cosmonauts Training Centre in Moscow's Zvyozdny gorodok is preparing for bidding farewell to the cosmonauts and astronauts leaving for Baikonur space launch site. The primary crew consists of Soyuz TMA-18M vehicle commander, Roskosmos cosmonaut Sergei Volkov, onboard engineer 1 - ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen and onboard engineer 2 - Kazkosmos cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov. The backup crew includes commander-cosmonaut of Roskosmos Oleg Skripochka, ESA onboard engineer 1 -astronaut Thomas Pesquet, onboard engineer 2-Roskosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev. As Kazkosmos press office informs, Aidyn Aimbetov's spouse Liliya and his children - son Amir and daughters Diana and Dayana - are in Zvyozdny gorodok now and will take part in the farewell ceremony. Upon arrival at Baikonur, the crews will start the final stage of training. Soyuz TMA-18M with ISS-45/46/EP-18 crews onboard is to blast off from Baikonur on September 2, 2015 at 10:30 by Astana time.