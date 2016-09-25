  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Issa Akberbayev beats German Michael Kurzweil

    12:11, 25 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer, IBO cruiserweight champion and Global Boxing Council world champion Issa Akberbayev (17-0-12) held his title bout vs. German Michael Kurzweil (17-6-0) at Boxing Evening in Almaty on Saturday.

    In the first round, the German boxer fell to the apron twice after which the fight was stopped, Sports.kz reported.

    This became Akberbayev’s 18th win in the professional ring 13 of which ended with KOs.  

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!