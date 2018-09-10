Issekeshev appointed as Head of Presidential Administration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Asset Issekeshev has been appointed as the Head of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda said.

"To appoint Asset Orentayevich Issekeshev as the Head of the presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, relieving him of his post as the Mayor of Astana," the statement said.

Adilbek Dzhaksybekov was relieved of his post as Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan upon reaching the retirement age.



Asset Issekeshev was born on August 17, 1971. He graduated KazGU (now Al-Farabi Kazakh National University) with a law degree in 1994 and Higher School of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1998.

He served as Assistant for Economic Affairs to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Minister of Industry and Trade, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Minister of Industry and New Technologies, Minister for Investment and Development. Since June 22, 2016, Asset Issekeshev has held the post of Mayor of Astana.