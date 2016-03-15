Issekeshev: Kazakhstan needs to implement five principles to integrate into international transport system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM We need to implement five important principles in order to successfully integrate into the international transport system, Minister of Investments and Development Asset Issekeshev said at the 2nd International Conference on "Transport Corridors of Eurasia: New Ways of Cooperation."

"We are striving to work under five important principles (service, speed, cost, stability and safety) in order to implement one of the main projects announced by the Head of State - establishment of the Eurasian Transcontinental Transit Corridor. We are actively applying information technologies in these projects. We ensure integration of information systems, transition to electronic handling of the documents in all transport sectors including the establishment of a multi-modal document," said the Minister.

According to him, the next step in building efficient transport corridors in integration of Kazakhstan into the international transport system will be the implementation of intellectual transport system with the application of achievements in space development sector.

"We have a network of four satellites: two communication satellites and two earth remote sensing satellites. Several projects such as launch of a tourism program along the Silk Road, the international aviation hub, launch of international financial centres will enable us to ensure financial cooperation. They will significantly contribute both to the development of Kazakhstan and to the development of regions of Central Asia. They will also let expand trade cooperation with many countries, like the Russian Federation, PRC, Iran etc.," added he.

Recall that Astana hosted the 2nd International Conference "Transport Corridors of Eurasia: New Ways of Cooperation" organized by the Kazakhstan Presidential Institute of Strategic Studies. The meeting was attended by the experts from analytical organizations of Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Iran, Mongolia, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

Source: www.primeminister.kz