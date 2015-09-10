Issekeshev participated in Almaty Business Council&#39;s meeting

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Minister of Investments and Development Asset Issekeshev participated in a meeting of Almaty Business Council.The meeting focused on main areas of development of the city such as transit potential, tourism, SMEs, social sphere and industrial zones. Local businessmen could also discuss the existing problems and offer their suggestions to the Minister face-to-face.

"Together with the Minister we visited a number of industrial productions of the city, namely, local paint manufacturer Color International Technologies. The products of the enterprise are 30% cheaper than its imported analogues," city Mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek said delivering a speech. "Two days ago the regional Coordination Council approved 22 projects included in the country's Industrialization Map, which will provide 5,000 people with permanent jobs. We all should understand that amid uneasy economic conditions we must use Almaty's potential as much as possible," he added. In turn, the Minister noted that the Industrialization Map should also include service-innovative projects. "The Industrial Zone's projects must be export-oriented and competitive", noted he. "Almaty must turn into an international tourist hub. This task is outlined in 100 Concrete Steps Program. Development of the Silk Road should be one of its priorities. Large tourist centers and affordable tourism like caravanning and camping clubs and ethnic villages should concentrate around the roads connecting West and China," Issekeshev concluded.