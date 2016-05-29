Issekeshev shared opinion about mobile taxi applications

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev shared his opinion about activities of the companies developing mobile taxi applications such as Uber, In driver, Aparu in Kazakhstan on his personal Facebook page.

"Many people ask me to clear up the situation regarding Uber, In driver and Aparu. There are no pitfalls. I think competition is a good thing. Any company is allowed to work in Kazakhstan providing that it complies with the law. The rules of passengers service were approved by the Decree of the Minister of Investment and Development. These rules require medical examination of drivers and regular technical inspection of vehicles. All these requirements are aimed to serve the interests of passengers. On the other hand, the companies developing mobile apps will help the government to fight illegal business in this sphere and collect taxes. Besides, such apps as Uber are quite popular with foreign tourists," the Minister said.

According to the Minister, such companies as Aparu may receive support as a start-up company under the support program.