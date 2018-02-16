Issue of confidence between states is crucial nowadays, says Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In an interview aired by China's CCTV-13 channel, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev answered the question asked about Kazakhstan's Presidency over the UN Security Council in January this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Yes, we are proud of it. We are a young country as only 26 years have passed since we gained Independence. And we have been honored to be elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Last month, I was in New York and chaired a session of the UN Security Council [Thematic Debate on "Non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: confidence-building measures]. We held many new events," the Head of State said.



Our goal and target are to work for stability, peace in our Central Asian region, he continued.

"And, as it is not peaceful in Afghanistan, what can be done to collectively help Afghanistan create its own alternative production and stabilize the situation? It is our close neighbor, through which we could get to Pakistan, to India. But its internal security is weak, it cannot ensure the transit through oil and gas pipelines or roads. Therefore, we have a common interest in ensuring stability inside Afghanistan, and we have worked toward that. That is why we are proud that Kazakhstan is doing this work now, and this is highly appreciated," the Head of State underlined.

At the initiative of Kazakhstan, envoys - representatives of all UN countries went to Kabul, held talks there, and studied the situation inside the country. "The issue of confidence between states, that has, unfortunately, declined recently, is vital for the fight against terrorism and extremism. Only together we can fight it, while each state on its own cannot. Terrorism is the evil that arises everywhere. (...) One does not know when and where it will arise from. Therefore, the relationship between states and special services is crucial - that's what we are working toward," he summarized.