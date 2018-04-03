Issues of religion discussed at Senate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a session with the heads of state agencies on the matters of legislative control of the religious activity in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Senate of Kazakhstan Parliament reports.

Opening the meeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the traditionally high level of cooperation and interaction of state bodies and religious associations in our country. The issues of mutual respect and tolerance among representatives of different beliefs will be considered at the upcoming VI Congress of World and Traditional Religions on October 10-11 in Astana.

The Minister of Religions and Civil Society informed the participants of the event about the religious situation in Kazakhstan and certain aspects of implementation of the religion legislation.

In the end of the meeting there were developed certain proposals and recommendations.