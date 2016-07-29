Issyk-Kul to host 10th International offroad festival

"We have prepared a colorful off-road trails that will allow crews-participants to get acquainted with the natural beauty of the mountainous republic, share experiences, capturing the atmosphere of mutual responsive on the background of colorful landscapes of Issyk-Kul," organizers said.

In addition, the organizers said that the largest number of applications for participation were filed from Russia, Kazakhstan, and continue to come from other countries.

Also, the organizers have assured that they will make every effort to ensure the safety of the participants of the festival.