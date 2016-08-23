Issyk-Kul to host Sand Sculpture Festival in the framework of the World Nomad Games

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Sand Sculpture Festival "Issyk-Kul's magic sand 2016" will be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time in Cholpon-Ata on August 25 within the framework of the World Nomad Games, the Secretariat of the World Nomad Games reports.

Sculptors from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as all interested persons who have the necessary skills to work with sculptures can demonstrate their works and compositions to the theme "World Nomad Games", "25 years of independence of the Kyrgyz Republic" and "Year of History and Culture of Kyrgyzstan".

Organizers said that, in addition children's playground will be organized, where young visitors will be able to sculpt figures and sand castles.

The festival will be accompanied by ethno-concert.

The event will last until the end of September this year.

Source: Kabar.kg