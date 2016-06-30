Istanbul airport attackers identified as Uzbek, Kyrgyz, Russian nationals

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM -- The three attackers targeting Istanbul's Ataturk Airport two days ago have been idenftied on Thursday as Uzbek, Kyrgyz and Russian nationals, Turkish meida said.

The private Dogan news agency said the Russian, who entered Turkey nearly a month ago, left his passport in a rented house in Istanbul's district of Fatih, Xinhua reports.



On Tuesday evening, the three men fired at crowds in the airport and then detonated their explosive vests, killing 41 people, including 12 foreigners, and injuring 239 others.



The death toll has now risen to 42 as a woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital, according to Turkish media reports.



The Turkish police detained 22 suspected Islamic State (IS) militants on Thursday in operations in Istanbul and the western city of Izmir.



Three of the apprended were foreingers, the Hurriyet daily said.



Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim blamed the IS for the attack, though no group has claimed responsibility so far.



Source: Xinhua



photo: https://news.xinhuanet.com/