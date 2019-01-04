Istanbul int'l swimming race registration lasts 28 min.

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Foreign registrations for the 31st edition of the Samsung Bosphorus Intercontinental Swimming Race lasted only 28 minutes.

For the race to be held in Istanbul, 1,200 foreign swimmers from 51 countries registered to cross from Asia to Europe on July 21, 2019, Turkish National Olympic Committee said in a statement on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.



Another 1,200 swimmers can register from Turkey until March 15.



The Turkish swimmers will be selected in May and June following qualifying races.