  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    ISU World Short Track Cup kicks off in Almaty

    13:19, 07 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The third stage of the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating has kicked off today in Almaty bringing together above 150 athletes from 18 countries, Olympics.kz reports.

    Almaty for the first time hosts such an event at the Khalyk Arena.

    The Kazakh team is represented by Aliya Kim, Anastatia Krestova, Olga Tikhonova, Assel Taishimanova, Anita Nagay, Yana Khan, Abzal Azhgaliyev, Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev, Denis Nikisha, Mersait Zhaksybayev, Yerkebulan Shamukhanov and Adil Galiakhmetov.

    The semifinals will take place on December 8, the finals will be held the next day.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!