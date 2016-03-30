It&#39;s necessary to reconsider role of stock market in Kazakhstan - D. Akishev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is necessary to decide if the existence of the stock market and the shared capital as a source of financing of the economy and redistribution of the capital in Kazakhstan is still relevant, Chairperson of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev told.

"Historically, we have mainly the banking system of funding in Kazakhstan, and the main instrument is a credit. The reforms we had in the banking sector and a transition to the international standards as well as introduction of the necessary taxation incentives and preferences helped the case. However, the stock market has all the necessary infrastructure, but it has the super regulation in the period of functioning of private pension funds as well," D. Akishev noted.