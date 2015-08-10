It&#39;s time for Barys to set its own record in KHL - N. Dawes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Forward of Barys hockey club Nigel Dawes gave an interview to a Vesti.kz correspondent where he told that the team had a good training camp and shared his view about a new arena of the team.

- Nigel, How is the preparation for the upcoming season going?

- We have had a good training camp. We had a good training camp in Switzerland, now we are back to Astana. We can't wait to start a new season. There were a lot of fans at the first game. It is a good thing.

- What do you think of a new arena?

- It is very different compared to the old one. We have unbelievable support, great conditions and everything there. Honestly, we can't wait to start a new season.

- The match against Metallurg was the first one in this new season for Barys. Are you satisfied with how the team played?

- We were a bit unstable. We had too many ups and downs. Sometimes, we could not do what we wanted to and allowed our opponent to do way too much. However, we tried to correct the mistakes. Obviously, it is good that we began the season with a "W". Moreover, we got tired during the first game, because we just yet have to peak in terms of our physical conditions.

- Do you see any difference in terms of coaching?

- Yes, there is a difference, the approach is different. Trainers are always different, they cannot be the same. I think we will succeed in the new system. It is like you always expect that the team will make the playoffs. However, I think it is time for Barys to be more successful than usually and set its own record in this league. It is never going to be easy, but we plan to work hard.

As earlier, reported, Barys won the match against Metallurg from Novokuznetsk at the President's Cup. Today, August 10, Barys will play against Yugra from Khanty-Mansiysk. The start is at 7 pm.