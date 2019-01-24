IT camp for youth to be launched in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "World of Equal IT Opportunities" project has been launched in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The project was launched by Yerekshe Tandau Shelek Corporate Fund together with the Samruk-Kazyna Trust Social Project Development Fund.

"We are glad that Samruk-Kazyna Trust starts the Year of Youth with the World of Equal IT Opportunities project. In our country, this camp will be the first endeavor aimed at the development of IT direction and support for young people with disabilities," said Miras Irgebayev, the official representative of Samruk-Kazyna Trust Social Project Development Fund.

At the same time, as the organizers emphasized, the central focus will be representatives of remote regions.

Miras Irgebayev said that young people with disabilities will acquire skills in the field of IT, and the best of them will receive grants in the form of technical equipment for launching a social IT startup.



"Moreover, mentors, who have extensive IT experience, will help the project winners create IT startups," added Irgebayev.

The project objectives are to assist persons with disabilities in mastering new jobs, adapting and integrating into a digital society. "Each of the project participants can expand his/her knowledge in this area and start own business," said Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Nariman Mukushev.