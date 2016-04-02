It'd be beneficial for Eurasia if EU, EEU and SCO open free trade zone - N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA-WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a briefing for representatives of the mass media of Kazakhstan within the framework of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, the press service of the Akorda informs.

During the briefing the Head of State noted that his recent visit to Brussels was paid amid ratification of the agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation with the EU by the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

"Some provisions of the agreement come into force on May 1, but the ratification of it by all 28 EU member states is required for it to come into force completely," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President outlined the issue of removal of the restrictions for flights conducted by Kazakhstani air companies to Europe among the main discussion topics with heads of the EU and the European Commission. N. Nazarbayev also noted the issue of simplification of the visa regime for the citizens of Kazakhstan.

Besides, N. Nazarbayev touched upon the main themes of the held in Washington Nuclear Security Summit.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of countering terrorism and prevention of terrorist groups from getting nuclear weapons.

"We need well-coordinated work of the entire international community in order to do it. I think we need to establish the global network that would be responsible for keeping an eye on everyone who is believed to be connected to any terrorist group," N. Nazarbayev said.

He also drew attention to the fact that it was highly important to ensure security of facilities using nuclear energy.

Besides, the President told about the meetings he held within the framework of the Summit.

"I held a meeting with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. We agreed that a special on development of our cooperation in different spheres of the economy would be adopted during my visit to Japan this autumn. Japan is a partner of Kazakhstan in many spheres. Japan helped Kazakhstan in rehabilitation of people who suffered from nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site. Besides, I met with US State Secretary J. Kerry, leaders of Ukraine and Mexico," the President of Kazakhstan told.

Answering the questions of journalists N. Nazarbayev told about the discussion of future prospects of cooperation between the EEU and the EU, the President said: "This is a sophisticated issue. Many people in the west question establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union. Some people think that this is a project is aimed at reviving the USSR. Therefore, I proposed to have a joint conference of the organizations, so politicians and experts could bring light into this issue and we could conduct mutual trade. Presently, we have several obstacles that do not allow us to do it. In particular, it is the sanctions of the West exposed on Russia. However, if the EU, EEU and SCO open a free trade zone in future it will be beneficial for entire Eurasia".