It is a timely decision - Al-Farabi KazNU Rector on early presidential election

ALMATY. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took a very important and necessary decision for the whole Kazakhstani society calling the early elections, Rector of the Al-Farabi KazNU, academician Galym Mutanov says.

"Kazakhstan is a democratic state. To ensure the effective and successful implementation of the strategy of the Leader of Nation, we need to boost socio-economic and socio-political transformations. The process of electing the President by the people, by direct universal suffrage and granting of the mandate of confidence, will ensure the continuity and stability of the course chosen by the country," says Galym Mutanov.



"This will let strengthen the constitutional mechanisms for the implementation of the main vectors of domestic and foreign policy. It will also have a positive impact on the political situation in the country, stability and consolidation of society. It will improve Kazakhstan's image in the eyes of the world community as a state, which clearly follows the course of democratic reforms," according to him.



In his opinion, all required political institutions and civil society have been created in Kazakhstan, as well as the country has a positive experience in the electoral process.



"Kazakhstani people should fulfill their civic duty and choose a worthy candidate," added Galym Mutanov.



"The team of the largest University of the country, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, fully supports the decision on the early election of the President of Kazakhstan. Thousands of teachers and students will actively join the early presidential elections and will make a conscious choice for the sake of the country's prosperity," he emphasized.