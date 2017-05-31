It is crucial to remember your history - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev called on the nation to remember its history not to repeat its most grievous pages, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While visiting the ALZHIR memorial complex on Wednesday, the Head of State laid flowers to the monument to the victims of political repressions and talked to descendants and families of traitors' wives who were kept there.



During the visit, President Nazarbayev noted that wives and children of the country traitors were kept in ALZHIR. "Some children were even born there. It was bitterly cruel. The museum demonstrates it to some extent. That is why today I address all Kazakhstanis and those who went through the hardships of political repressions, descendants and relatives of the victims of political repressions," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



The Kazakh leader noted that the days of those hardships are hard to recollect because a completely different state has been built. "The state governed by the rule of law that protects rights and freedoms of every citizen. There are no political repressions in Kazakhstan. We mustn't take it for granted," the President stressed.



President Nazarbayev also emphasized that revolutions have never brought peace to people. "It is important to remember your history, even its cruelest pages, make conclusions and not repeat mistakes," the Head of State said in conclusion.



As a reminder, Kazakhstan marks the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions on the 31st of May.