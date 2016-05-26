It is interesting to see Astana&#39;s rapid growth - Jeffrey D. Sachs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs, Director of the Earth Institute of Columbia University, thanked President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for organization of and invitation to the 9th Astana Economic Forum.

"Dear Mr. President, thank you very much for gathering us here! I was in Kazakhstan 24 years ago, the first year of independence of your country and we met in Almaty. We could have only dreamt of what you've achieved. You had a clear vision of what can be achieved and it is very impressive," said Prof. Sachs, addressing a plenary session within the framework of the Astana Economic Forum.

At the same time he noted that it is pleasant to see positive examples in the development of Astana city each time.

He added that it is very interesting to see Astana's dynamism and rapid growth.