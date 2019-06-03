It is necessary to provide health professionals with housing, says Head of State

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, instructed the governors to make proactive efforts to raise the status of health workers, the Head of State's Spokesman Berik Uali said on Facebook, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I have entrusted the Government with taking measures to raise the status of health professionals. The governors should make proactive efforts in that direction. It is necessary to provide health professionals with housing and encourage young doctors to work in villages," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during his working trip to Zhambyl region.

