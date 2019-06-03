  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    It is necessary to provide health professionals with housing, says Head of State

    14:09, 03 June 2019
    Photo: None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, instructed the governors to make proactive efforts to raise the status of health workers, the Head of State's Spokesman Berik Uali said on Facebook, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "I have entrusted the Government with taking measures to raise the status of health professionals. The governors should make proactive efforts in that direction. It is necessary to provide health professionals with housing and encourage young doctors to work in villages," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during his working trip to Zhambyl region.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Zhambyl region Coronavirus President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!