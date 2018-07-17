It is necessary to use all reserves for SMEs devpt: Nazarbayev
18:37, 17 July 2018
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan said that it is necessary to use all reserves for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, Kazinform correspondent reports.
"In recent social initiatives, we have removed income tax at all. We disburse microloans as per the Business Roadmap, provide subsidies. [Therefore], I have to demand productivity from the businesses," Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a meeting on the socio-economic development of Pavlodar region.