  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    It is necessary to use all reserves for SMEs devpt: Nazarbayev

    18:37, 17 July 2018
    Photo: None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan said that it is necessary to use all reserves for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "In recent social initiatives, we have removed income tax at all. We disburse microloans as per the Business Roadmap, provide subsidies. [Therefore], I have to demand productivity from the businesses," Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a meeting on the socio-economic development of Pavlodar region.

      The President underlined that it is necessary to use all reserves for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, and the increase in business activity.

    "I have continually helped, put inspections on hold. I have repeatedly said that in the top countries, in Germany for instance, 70 percent of the economy is based on small and medium-sized businesses. (...) Let's help SMEs develop and grow," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

     

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Small and medium-sized business President Top Story Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!