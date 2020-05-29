It is our civic duty to remember victims of political repressions – Abayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An international online conference themed Kazakhstan: The Policy of Historical Memory has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

In his remarks during the conference, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Dauren Abayev noted such events considerably contribute to the meaningful discussions of the tragic events of the first half of the 20th century.

He reminded that every year Kazakhstan commemorates the memory of some 100,000 victims of the political repressions of the Stalin era on the 31st of May.

«It is our civil duty to always remember that horrific tragedy. The mass famine of 1920-30s has become an unprecedented catastrophe leading to millions of deaths and relocations of our compatriots,» Abayev said while addressing the online conference.

He added that since the early days of Kazakhstan’s independence First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev paid utmost attention to the preservation of historical memory of those tragic years and current Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev consistently continues to follow that path.

It bears to remind that the conference is held within the framework of the annual international project of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan The Memory for the Sake of the Future dated to the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repression and Hunger.