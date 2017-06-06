It's official: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to host Golovkin-Canelo fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The venue of showdown between two middleweight champions Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez has finally been revealed. It's official - GGG and Canelo will clash at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

"Keep in mind everybody wanted this fight," De la Hoya said on Monday on ESPN's "SportsCenter". "It's the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. So everybody wants to go to Vegas, have a great time, watch a great fight with GGG and Canelo. I mean, it's gonna be a train wreck - let me tell you."



T-Mobile Arena opened last year and can accommodate a 20,000 audience.



"I did receive an offer for a crazy amount of money," De La Hoya told BoxingScene.com adding that the offers from Madison Square Garden, Jerry Jones and Magic Johnson were amazing. "But ultimately, it's like the entertainment factor. People wanna go to parties after the fight. You wanna stage the pre-fight parties, the weigh-ins. I'm gonna open up venues, probably 12, 15 venues in Las Vegas, where people can watch this fight amongst your friends and other fans of the sport. Closed-circuit TV, I mean we're gonna open up like 35,000 seats. So people can go out there to Vegas, have a great time and watch a great fight."