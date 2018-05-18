IT school for gifted children to open doors in Kostanay rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov told about reaslization of the Rukhani Janghyru program in the region.

As stated there, KZT 178 mln have been already channeled for realization of the project aimed at building a specialized school of information technologies for gifted children of the region.



21 digital technologies classes worth KZT 172 mln were opened in the region thanks to private expenses in order to create children's tech parks and business incubators.



103 projects totaling KZT 212,900,000 are being implemented now in the region. More than 100 school local history museums were opened there to feature famous people of Kostanay region.



24 sub-projects, 339 events to the amount of KZT 2.7 bln were submitted for realization in the region in 2017. This year it is planned to work at 85 projects, 46 sub-projects and 801 events for an overall amount of KZT 4.6 bln.