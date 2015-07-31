  • kz
    It took a lot of time, effort to prepare - winner of IOI-2015 Jeehak Yoon

    14:23, 31 July 2015
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Jeehak Yoon, a schoolboy from South Korea and winner of gold medal, told Kazinform correspondent how he prepared for the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI-2015).

    Based on results of two tours of the Olympiad he scored the maximum number of points - 600. "Prior to the Olympiad I attended educational centers where we solved different tasks. It took a lot of time and effort to prepare. This is my second gold medal at such Olympiad. I would like to note that the tasks were pretty difficult, but interesting," Jeehak Yoon said. The awarding ceremony of the IOI-2015 will be held in Almaty tomorrow, August 1.

