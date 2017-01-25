It will take 6 months to establish causes of 747 crash near Bishkek - expert

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM In order to make conclusions about the causes of the Turkish jumbo freighter crash near Bishkek experts will need six months, said head of Interstate Aviation Committee's (IAC) commission Leonid Kashirskiy at a press conference, Kazinform correspondent reports from Bishkek.

"We were able to decipher the flight recorders. All aircraft systems as of today were operable, including the engine. At this time, operation of landing approach system being studied", Mr Kashirskiy said.

He has also pointed out that all versions of the crash are being reviewed.

"We study the actions of the crew, the work of the navigation equipment and ground services. It is necessary to conduct research and analysis and prepare a final report, which must be agreed upon with the US and Turkish experts who are also involved in the investigation. In order to make definitive conclusions about the causes of the crash will require six months", concluded the expert.

Note, MyCargo/ACT Airlines 747-400F operating for Turkish Airlines as flight TK6491 crashed while attempting to land at Manas Airport in Bishkek on 16 January at 7:31 am local time killing 39 people.